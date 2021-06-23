Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Long before sunrise on June 21, 2021, Ethiopians in the capital queued to vote in the country's first election in six years. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said it would be the country's "first attempt at a free and fair election." "I came early to vote for...

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Election#Economy#Ethiopia Vote#Ethiopia Long#Ethiopians#Voa#Reuters News#Mekelle#Oromia#The African Union#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
Africakgou.org

Ethiopia Is Facing Humanitarian Crisis Amid A Ceasefire Declaration

Ethiopia's government declared a unilateral cease-fire this week after nearly eight months of fighting in the country's north. The opposing force in that civil war, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, has recaptured the regional capital at the center of the fighting. And the group has dismissed the government's cease-fire, claiming to have crushed government forces instead. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia is worsening. The U.N. projects a third of a million people are facing famine. And a bridge that's critical to delivering food to the region has just been destroyed. Joining us to talk more about this is Samuel Getachew, a freelance journalist based in Ethiopia's capital. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Politicsinvesting.com

Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, said on Monday it was...
Africamynews13.com

Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia's Tigray destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bridge that’s crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has been destroyed, aid groups said Thursday as Tigray fighters were said to be approaching other combatants occupying large areas nearby. The destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River...
MilitaryBBC

Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae: Ethiopia's Tigray rebel mastermind

For the second time in his life, a former army general has found himself at the centre of a rebellion against the Ethiopian government in the mountainous Tigray region, writes analyst Alex de Waal. The commander of Tigrayan rebel forces, Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae, is regarded by international security analysts as...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Not backing off, Ethiopia says

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's government said Wednesday that its military could reenter the capital of the rebellious Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian govt ceasefire in Tigray

The United States on Tuesday gave a cautious welcome to the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Ethiopian government in the war-hit Tigray region, as rebel fighters seized more territory. "The Government of Ethiopia's announcement yesterday of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
WorldCNN

Ethiopia's government announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake region's capital

(CNN) In a stunning about-turn in the devastating eight-month civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian government declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire after Tigrayan troops retook the regional capital Mekelle on Monday evening. Tigrayan forces on Tuesday had not accepted the truce. The Ethiopian military has been...
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Ethiopia says many soldiers and civilians killed in Tigray conflict

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Many soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a spokesman for the Ethiopian government task force for Tigray said on Wednesday. It was the first public statement by any official in Ethiopia’s federal government since Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle was...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Ethiopia's Government Declares Unilateral Cease-fire in Tigray

Rebels in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region warned Tuesday their troops would seek to destroy the capabilities of Ethiopian and Eritrean forces, despite the Ethiopian government's declaration of a unilateral cease-fire in the region. The Ethiopian government announced the cease-fire on state media late Monday, saying it would take effect immediately.
AfricaWNMT AM 650

Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘unclear’ – U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The impact of a ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray “remains unclear,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us there has been a breakdown in telecommunications and internet services in Tigray as of today, so the impact of the current situation on the humanitarian operations remain unknown,” Dujarric added.
WorldDaily Gate City

Eritrean forces withdraw from Ethiopia's Tigray

Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia's government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. (June 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer 'centre' of conflict

ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray's regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the "centre of gravity for conflicts". Another government figure said the troops could return in weeks if...
WorldVoice of America

World Awaits Clarity on Tigray Cease-fire

A day after the Ethiopian federal government abruptly suspended nearly eight months of military operations against rebels in its Tigray region, communications with the country's northern region remained sketchy at best, and humanitarians were hopeful the truce would hold so aid could reach the hundreds of thousands of people struggling in famine-like conditions.