Why Sam Asghari's Latest Show Of Support For Britney Spears Has Jaws Dropping

Britney Spears is set to appear in court on June 23 to discuss the current state of her conservatorship, according to NPR. The singer has been under said conservatorship since 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing both her personal life and her professional endeavors over the years. Last year, Britney's lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the court that his client was "strongly opposed" to having her father continue on as her conservator, and while the judge has allowed a third party to oversee Britney's "financial affairs," Jamie is still involved. In March of this year, Britney formally requested that her father resign as her conservator, according to Vanity Fair.