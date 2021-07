Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are eyeing more gains to kick off the second half of 2021, last seen up 73 points as reopening and energy stocks build strength. S&P 500 Index (SPX) is also continuing its climb, after yesterday notching its fifth-straight all-time high, as well as its fifth monthly win in a row. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), meanwhile, continue to cool, and are set to open just below breakeven. Investors are poring over this morning's weekly jobless claims data, which came in at 364,000 -- well below analysts estimates and marking a new pandemic-era low -- while looking ahead to Friday's closely monitored jobs report, with the addition of 683,000 positions expected for June.