Sexually Violent Predator Sentenced to 101-202 years in Prison
On June 23, 2021, Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo sentenced James A. Dubuisson to 101-202 years of incarceration in a State Correctional Facility and classified him as sexually violent predator immediately following his conviction by a Dauphin County jury of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.dauphin.crimewatchpa.com