Q-Force Trailer: Never Fear, the Homosexual Heroes We Need Are Here

For those of us who fell in love with Never Have I Ever last year and have been anxiously awaiting the second season, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer. The Mindy Kaling-created project will officially return to Netflix on July 15, starting off right where they left us (with that massive cliffhanger at the end of season one). In the new episodes, we will follow Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she struggles to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), which—based on the trailer that just got released—looks like it leads to hilarious results. Check it out below.