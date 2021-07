During my Leadership Academy for Women Course, one of the most popular workshop segments is when the participants that a leadership assessment and discover their core personality strengths and preferred communication styles. Most of them obsess over their areas of weakness for weeks following. It’s very important to really understand who you are and how you operate. This knowledge is really helpful in helping you find success at work and in your personal relationships. BUT, in my opinion, the real gift here is when you are able to look outside of yourself and begin to realize the patterns and personalities of those around you.