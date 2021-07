Clorox CEO Linda Rendle said she didn’t see herself becoming chief executive when she started climbing the corporate ladder. “We have to change the narrative of what a CEO is. I didn’t see myself as a CEO earlier in my career because I looked at what that was, or what I thought it was required to be, and I didn't see myself,” Rendle told those attending the Bay Area Council 2021 Pacific Summit on June 22. “I thankfully had a lot of mentors along the way, and bosses along the way, who helped me see that actually I could make a good CEO even though I didn’t see a lot of people who look like me.”