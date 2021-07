Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As the weather heats up, many of us head to nature to cool off in the shelter of trees and coolness of rivers. Whether your go-to exclusion involves fishing, camping, or road-tripping to the next town over, you'd better be stocked with snacks and drinks. Coolers are one of the most vital outdoor equipment to have on hand for the summer, providing a solution to warm beers and melted cheese.