Oregon lawmakers pass bill to protect some tenants from eviction

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — In second swift bipartisan vote, Senate Bill 278 passed the Oregon Senate Tuesday morning and is headed to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk for signature. Sybill Hebb of the Oregon Law Center thanked the legislative leadership, along with Brown, for “pulling together so quickly to ensure that people who have applied for rent assistance will not get evicted while their applications are being processed,” in a news release from Stable Homes for Oregon Families.

