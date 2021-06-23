Oregon lawmakers pass bill to protect some tenants from eviction

Effective Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has lifted nearly all restrictions put in place after the coronavirus pandemic began. In an announcement late last week, Brown had announced all restrictions related to face coverings, social distancing, business occupancy and group gatherings would be lifted by June 30 "at the latest," with the goal of having at least 70% of Oregon adults ages 18 or older at least partially vaccinated by June 30. As of Friday, the state had reached 69.1%.