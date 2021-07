Team USA will be represented this year with many athletes who have Minnesota roots. I remember when I was a kid I use to watch the Olympics and think how awesome that would be to be part of team USA as a swimmer, softball player or basketball player all sports I played. But as we all know as an adult this dream takes years and years of training and sacrifice, so I am forced to watch on TV and cheer team USA on the sidelines which is o.k. I am tied to my TV from opening ceremonies until the very end and it is awesome to see that some of the athletes call or called Minnesota home.