Switzerland has announced it will let in all vaccinated travellers, quarantine-free, including those from the UK.The new rules will take effect from 26 June.At present, those travelling from the UK – a designated “high risk” country – are not permitted entry into Switzerland, regardless of vaccination status.The only exemptions are Swiss and Liechtenstein nationals, EU and EFTA nationals, and UK nationals who are legally resident in Switzerland.Those who are allowed in must currently present a negative Covid PCR test result carried out less than 72 hours before arrival, plus quarantine for 10 days upon entry.But the Swiss Federal Council...