India crossed the grim milestone of 400,000 Covid deaths in the country with the deadly second wave of the pandemic accounting for half of the deaths.The South Asian nation is now only the third in the world to have crossed 400,000 Covid deaths, only behind the US and Brazil.But experts believe India has under-estimated the actual number of deaths due to lags in testing and reporting of deaths when the fragile data registry system was overwhelmed.Dr Oommen John, a public health researcher at The George Institute, said, although there are multiple factors behind the undercounting of deaths, it...