Australia’s mouse plague has forced the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from a prison in New South Wales.Up to 200 staff and 420 inmates will be transferred from Wellington correctional centre after the mice chewed through ceilings and internal wiring.A stench can be smelt throughout the building because of dead mice stuck in wall cavities, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.The inmates will be transferred to other prisons in the next 10 days while cleaning and work takes place to fix the damage.The Corrective Services NSW commissioner, Peter Severin, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of staff and inmates is our...