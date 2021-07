After missing his second consecutive game due to a right foot injury, will Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young be cleared to play in Game 6?. The Atlanta Hawks have been without star Trae Young since Game 3, where he suffered a deep bone bruise in his right foot after accidentally stepping on the foot of a sideline official. The Hawks did manage to beat the odds and defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4, but his absence was felt heavily in Game 5 on Thursday night, where they lost 123-112.