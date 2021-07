SYDNEY - Australia is being urged to agree to an immediate emergency evacuation of Afghans who worked for its military during the long conflict in Afghanistan. Campaigners this week released a list of the names of nine Afghans who worked for Australia during the conflict in Afghanistan and were allegedly murdered as “traitors” by the Taliban in reprisal attacks. This is despite a recent announcement the Taliban made pledging they would not retaliate against Afghans who worked with foreign groups.