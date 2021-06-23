Uttarakhand STF brings one accused from Delhi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police brought an accused, who allegedly formed six shell companies with Chinese nationals to cheat people, from Delhi to here for questioning.Uttarakhand STF SSP Ajay Singh said, "In the international cyber fraud case, Himanshu Kapoor, who had formed six companies in the last two years with Chinese citizens, was brought from Delhi for questioning. Transactions worth Rs 53 crore were detected between one of his companies, Adexter Concept Pvt Ltd and Power Bank app."Singh further informed that suspected role of some Delhi and Gurugram based chartered accountants have come to light after questioning Kapoor, in connection with the fraud involving the Power Bank app.