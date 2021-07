Social restrictions and the seemingly ever-changing rules surrounding the pandemic are hard to keep up with at the best of times. But we’re guessing that you, like us, may have been more than a little incredulous when Boris announced the latest changes to the roadmap last week. It was confirmed that Coronavirus restrictions would remain in place in England for another four weeks beyond the predicted June 21st unlocking, but many of the choices made by the government seemed it arbitrary at best, downright sexist at worst.