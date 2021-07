SUNSHINE COAST, Australia — A public health alert is being issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast, Australia after a new locally acquired coronavirus case was identified. The man in his 50s returned a positive result on July 2 after becoming symptomatic on June 30 and undertaking a test on July 1. Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath encouraged anyone in the Caloundra, Mooloolaba, Sippy Downs, or Maroochydore areas to come forward even if they had only the slightest symptoms.