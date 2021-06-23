Amplifying refugees and their musical talents

For Sebastian Agignoae it all began with a piece of paper, slightly faded, a corner missing. While digging through his family’s security box a few years ago, Agignoae, now a Harvard graduate student, stumbled on a document — a provisional travel certificate with his father’s name. The document revealed that Agignoae’s father fled Romania at the height of the communist regime as a refugee to Yugoslavia and eventually resettled in Des Moines. He had been persecuted for being a musician and at one point was detained by the Romanian secret police while crossing a mountain range to play music at a church. “It was like I was seeing him for the very first time,” Agignoae remembered.