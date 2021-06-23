Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

State plan gives Oregon employers payroll tax relief

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lup8I_0adIYPk900 Lawmakers clear bill that pares increases, allows forgiveness of some amounts.

Many Oregon businesses will see smaller increases in their unemployment payroll taxes, and even forgiveness of some amounts, as a result of a bill now headed to Gov. Kate Brown.

House Bill 3389 was repassed by the House on a 56-0 vote Wednesday, June 23, after it cleared the Senate on a 25-4 vote the previous day. There was no debate in either chamber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWCWq_0adIYPk900 The sole Senate amendment was to add $500,000 for 17 short-term positions to incorporate the changes into the Employment Department's computer modernization project. The first phase of the project, which starts in July, will include collection of payroll taxes that employers pay into the state unemployment trust fund. That phase is scheduled to be complete in early 2023.

The bill also sets the experience rating for businesses for 2022, 2023 and 2024 — used to determine tax rates — at 2020 levels, which were determined before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a steep economic downturn a year ago.

Many businesses closed or curtailed their operations as a result of government-ordered shutdowns intended to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in public places.

In December, the Employment Department announced that payroll tax rates for 2021 would go up based on a shift to a different schedule. The agency also said employer experience ratings would be adjusted to reflect employee layoffs and usage of unemployment benefits from the state trust fund — a move affecting thousands of businesses.

Five lawmakers from both parties took part in a group seeking ways to ease the payroll tax burden on businesses yet maintain the solvency of the state unemployment trust fund. They got technical help from David Gerstenfeld, the department's acting director for almost a year, and agency staff.

The bill is expected to result in savings of $2.4 billion to Oregon businesses over the next nine years, while it rebuilds the trust fund to $4.8 billion by the end of the 2023-25 state budget cycle.

The bill does these things:

• Businesses can defer payment of up to one-third of their 2021 payroll taxes until June 2022 if their tax rate went up by half a percentage point.

• If the tax rate went up between 1 and 1.5 percentage point, a business could be eligible for forgiveness of 50% of the deferred amount, and if the rate went up between 1.5 and 2 percentage points, forgiveness of 75% of the deferred amount. But businesses would be eligible for partial forgiveness only if they filed wage reports and paid the rest of their taxes on time in 2021, and are current on their accounts with the Employment Department.

• Employer experience ratings for 2020, which were set before the onset of the pandemic, would be the basis for payroll tax rates in 2022, 2023 and 2024. It would exclude 2021.

• The Employment Department would base its payroll tax collections for the state trust fund on a 20-year horizon, instead of the current 10 years, and the target would be about 10% lower. The state trust fund was at $5 billion at the start of the pandemic; it is about $3.7 billion now. The fund is expected to dip to $3.5 billion in mid-2023, at the end of the 2021-23 budget period, before rising back to $4.8 billion two years later. A legislative report says the fund should approach $8 billion by the end of the 2027-29 budget cycle.

The agency has paid out more than $9.8 billion in benefits during the past year, but much of it was from federal funds.

Oregon was among the few states that did not borrow from the federal government to pay unemployment benefits during the Great Recession a decade ago. Gerstenfeld said he does not anticipate this time that the state will have to borrow. Employers in states that borrow repay the costs and interest through higher payroll taxes.

The Legislative Revenue Office estimates that based on current schedules, payroll tax collections are projected to be $291 million less in the 2021-23 cycle, $650 million less in 2023-25, and $840 million in 2025-27.

The bill got endorsements from the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce, Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, Oregon Business & Industry and National Federation of Independent Business/Oregon.

Lawmakers who took part of writing the bill were Reps. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, and John Lively, D-Springfield, and Sens. Chuck Riley, D-Hillsboro, and Bill Hansell, R-Athena.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

NOTE: Updates with latest Employment Department total in benefit payments since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Community Policy
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
22
Followers
163
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bonham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Taxes#Tax Relief#Pares#House#Senate#D Eugene#D Springfield#D Hillsboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Astoria, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Plan to rename Highway 30 hits a legislative detour

Don't look for Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway signs just yet; lawmakers and transportation officials want to clarify that a possible name change doesn't conflict with other honors on the route.Efforts by Bend's Dick Tobiason to rename U.S. Highway 30 for Oregon military veterans hit a pretty big speed bump in the just-completed 2021 legislative session. Members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Emergency Management tabled Senate Bill 790, a bill proposed on Tobiason's behalf to rename the road from Astoria to the Idaho border the Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway. The committee asked Oregon's Department of Transportation to clarify...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County Business Recovery Center funding ends Sept. 30

Chambers of commerce providing resources to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19Commissioners have unanimously approved extending federal funding for Clackamas County's six Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) through Sept. 30. Approval came through a 5-0 vote at a June 22 policy meeting. Clackamas County Finance Director Elizabeth Comfort and Nancy Bush, the county's emergency manager, requested $150,000 in federal funding to be divided among the six BRCs respective to need. Launched in December, BRCs provide area businesses with a "one-stop shop" for recovery resources to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Resources include individualized consulting, educational resources, assistance in connecting to financial resources...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Opinion: Oregon needs to get in front of climate catastrophe

Jaime Mathis: State should continue passing bills like HB 2021-100% Equitable Energy for AllAs a mother, educator and lifelong Oregonian, I have watched and experienced the dramatic impact of a rapidly changing climate that our current energy and electricity infrastructure cannot keep pace with. Just this winter, we were without power for eight days during the ice storm, cooking on camp stoves, huddled around our natural gas fireplace insert and sleeping under mountains of blankets to stay warm. Now, not five months later, family and friends are being forced to seek heat relief at rivers, with friends who have...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Pulliam: Lawmakersâ€™ get failing grade on graduation requirements

MacKensey Pulliam of Sandy is co-founder of the Oregon Moms Union. She argues that Senate Bill 744 leaves some students behind.As a disappointing and frustrating year comes to an end for students and parents, the Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 744, which will remove basic graduation requirements until the class of 2024 receives their diplomas. During this time, bureaucrats will review high school standards, but won't impose them on any students who have already started high school. Any new graduation requirements wouldn't be in place until the class of 2027. Five graduating classes are about to be failed by our...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sandy utility fees to increase July 1

City Council approves plans to construct new water treatment plant before September 2027, purchase raw water from the City of Portland after 2028. It's official. City utility rates will increase as of July 1, and the council has decided the future of Sandy's supplemental water supply is raw water from Portland.
PoliticsPosted by
Sandy Post

Lawmakers OK new class of dental therapists

Oregon would join eight other states to create mid-level positions under a bill headed to Gov. Brown.A new class of dental therapists, working under the supervision of dentists, would provide basic services to patients under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon lawmakers passed House Bill 2528 — the House by a 45-11 vote Wednesday, June 23, and the Senate by a 20-9 vote the previous day — after they narrowed the scope of practice and expanded training opportunities, according to its chief sponsor. Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland and the Legislature's only tribal member,...
Public HealthPosted by
Sandy Post

Pandemic restrictions will be lifted statewide by Wednesday

Business leaders praise announcement, but warn it could take years for Oregon's economy to fully recover from pandemic shock.Oregon will lift pandemic limits in place for more than a year no later than the end of June, Gov. Kate Brown said. "When Oregon reaches 70% or by Wednesday, June 30, we will lift the safety programs we have relied on and open our economy," Brown told reporters during a phone call Friday, June 25. After the deadline passes, mandates on masks, social distancing and capacity limits of restaurants and venues will be removed. When the deadline passes, the county-by-county risk...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Election-day postmarked ballots will count in Oregon

Bill cleared for Gov. Kate Brown's signature will make that change in 2022; Oregon would join 17 other states.Oregon, the first state to conduct all elections by mail, would join the ranks of states accepting ballots postmarked by election day under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. House Bill 3291 was approved by the Oregon Senate without amendment on a 16-13 vote Thursday, June 24. The key vote was cast by Sen. Lee Beyer, D-Springfield, who hung back until it was clear his would be the deciding vote. Beyer said afterward his concern was that in close...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Steve Bates: Oregon Legislature honors our Vietnam veterans

Clackamas County resident Steve Bates is a life member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America. The 2021 legislative session started with the hope that the state Legislature would honor our Vietnam Veterans by passing a bill to establish a Vietnam War Memorial on the Oregon State Capitol Grounds. Senate Bill 319 was introduced by the Senate Committee on Veterans and Emergency Preparedness. This bill dedicates a portion of Capitol State Park to a Vietnam War Memorial to be funded and constructed by a qualified nonprofit corporation. SB319 in its last paragraph declares an emergency. Its preamble states over...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Pham, Valderrama and Alonso Leon: Child care is unrecognized backbone of our economy

State Rep. Khanh Pham is represents House District 46 in Southeast Portland. Rep. Andrea Valderrama represents House District 47 in East Multnomah County. Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon represents House District 22 in Woodburn and Marion County.We are moms, mother figures, caregivers, providers and lawmakers. We have each experienced Oregon's child care crisis firsthand. We have all struggled to find culturally appropriate, safe, reliable and affordable care in our communities and as a result, have taken on the additional responsibilities of child care while attempting to balance other responsibilities. COVID-19 has made everyone aware of what we have known for a...
ElectionsPosted by
Sandy Post

Sanchez, Salinas and Fettig: Donâ€™t disenfranchise people who want to vote

Rep. Tawna Sanchez represents House District 43. Rep. Andrea Salinas represents House District 38. Amy Fettig is executive director of The Sentencing Project.Oregon law has prevented Anthony Richardson from voting his entire life. Imprisoned before he was eligible to vote, he's denied this basic right of our democracy despite the fact that he's an adult citizen. Richardson has a deep interest in civic engagement and is dedicated to improving himself and his community. During his incarceration he has helped influence changes in juvenile justice policies and inspired community partners to support him and other incarcerated Oregonians in developing legislation to...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Bauer: Oregon must step up to protect undocumented workers where Congress has failed

Janet Bauer is a senior policy analyst with the Oregon Center for Public Policy. Learn more at ocpp.org. For their service during the pandemic, undocumented workers deserve our gratitude. But what they've received instead is mostly grief. Most undocumented workers perform work deemed essential by the federal government — the same federal government that has excluded undocumented workers from economic relief given to other workers. In the absence of federal support, and in light of the hardship the pandemic has inflicted on this community, it is incumbent on the Oregon legislature to do more to protect undocumented workers. Three...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Readers' letters: Donâ€™t let legislation reduce our medical innovation

Our readers sound off on ending the filibuster, medical research, vaccines, Portland-area highway tolls and child care concerns.It really does feel like we are close to that other end of the COVID-19 tunnel, doesn't it? COVID cases and related hospitalizations continue to fall and it seems like a full reopening of our state might not be far away. I know pandemic time is fuzzy but it is worth remembering how far we have come in such a short amount of time and how much we owe our positive trajectory to biopharmaceutical innovation. The vaccines have been the game changer that...
EconomyPosted by
Sandy Post

Fruits: PERS Board must act to end continuing crisis

Eric Fruits is vice president of research at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon's free market public policy research organization. He has studied state pension funds for nearly two decades.This year, Oregon's PERS crisis turns 21. What began in 2000 as a nearly fully funded public employee retirement system is now running a $25 billion (or more) deficit. After two decades of fitful bouts of reforms, the legislature and the governor seem to have given up on any attempts to turn around PERS. Republican bills get crushed under the GOP's superminority status. Democratic legislators seeking to fix the system run a real...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Cities of Lake Oswego and Tigard asks residents to reduce water usage

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage but not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon water suppliers brace for chlorine shortage

Not all agencies in the state are affected by supply failures of the chemical critical for treating tap water.On June 14, Clackamas County wastewater and drinking water providers received a notice that their sodium hypochlorite supplier might not be able to honor promised deliveries of the chlorine that's critical for treating tap water. John Collins, general manager of the South Fork Water Board, said he was grateful that the chlorine shortage will not affect his customers in Oregon City and West Linn. However, the city of Lake Oswego sent out a press release June 17 encouraging city of Lake...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County homeless funding cuts averted, leaders say

Commissioners direct staff to unearth funds to meet budget gap, though exactly what money will be used is not known yet. Clackamas County says it will fend off feared cuts to existing homeless services due to a funding gap — though exactly where the fill-in dollars will be found is as of yet unknown. An alliance of local nonprofits, unions and providers cheered the news, saying it would forestall an "imminent loss of housing and homeless services" for hundreds of county residents. "All too often when we talk about government bureaucracies, it's about the failure of the system...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Ettling: Lawmakers should support bipartisan federal climate solution

Brian Ettling of Northeast Portland is a volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby and lead organizer for SJM 5.The intense smoke from the western wildfires in Oregon last September caused extensive damage to lives and property in much of Oregon. This year, a large portion of Oregon is in a drought with above average spring temperatures that has us bracing for another awful fire season this summer. Scientists tell us human-caused climate change caused by burning coal, oil, and natural gas (fossil fuels) makes fire seasons worse. To reduce the threat of climate change, they advise us that we have to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Kolker: Double Up Food Bucks benefit families, farmers

Katy Kolker is executive director of the Portland Farmers Market, which has seen a benefit from a food program lawmakers could continue this year.Food insecurity has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic, and today one in four Oregonians are food insecure. The public health and economic impacts of the pandemic have fallen hardest on people who have faced systemic inequities for generations: communities of color, immigrants and refugees, single parents and caregivers, and trans and gender non-conforming people. Almost one million Oregonians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) to put food on their...