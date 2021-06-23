Cancel
Frontier Airlines debuts COVID-recovery charge for passengers

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 8 days ago

Frontier Airlines debuts a fee for COVID-19 pandemic related cleaning and other safety measures while travel restrictions ease. Since last March, restrictions have been in place worldwide due to the pandemic.

www.audacy.com
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
