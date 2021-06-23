Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris to make first border visit as VP

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7fEr_0adIYJh100
Vice President Kamala Harris has traveled to Mexico and Guatemala but Friday will mark her first visit to the border since the 2020 election. Pool photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has scheduled her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border amid growing Republican criticism that she hasn't visited since President Joe Biden tasked her with leading the administration's immigration efforts three months ago.

Harris' senior adviser and spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, said the vice president will travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Earlier this year, the president asked the vice president to oversee our diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras," Sanders said. "As a part of this ongoing work, the vice president traveled to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month and will travel to El Paso on Friday."

On March 24, Biden tapped Harris to lead efforts to stem immigration at the southern border as an influx of migrants -- including thousands of unaccompanied minors -- overwhelmed government facilities.

Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month in what she described as an effort to stem immigration by targeting the root causes.

The plan, the White House says, will focus on "combating corruption, strengthening democratic governance and advancing the rule of law" in the Northern Triangle, promoting human rights, addressing economic insecurity and inequality and other concerns.

Speaking alongside Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on June 7, Harris said people in the region must be given "a sense of hope that help is on the way and to then follow through, understanding that hope does not exist by itself."

"It must be coupled with relationships of trust," she said. "It must be coupled with tangible outcomes, in terms of what we do as leaders to convince people that there is a reason to be hopeful about their future and the future of their children."

Republicans, meanwhile, have questioned why Harris hasn't, until this point, visited the U.S.-Mexico border. After the announcement of Friday's trip, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, one of Harris' most vocal critics, tweeted a meme implying the administration was moving "at a glacial pace" on border issues.

"This is wrong, it's inhuman ... and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are AWOL," Cruz said in a video message June 21. "It's time to go to the border; it's time to abandon these failed policies that have produced this crisis."

The number of migrants U.S. Customs and Border Protection "encountered" at the border in March reached a two-decade high of about 173,000. That was a 70% spike over February's encounters and a five-fold increase over the same month in 2020.

The most recent data for the month of May showed that trend was continuing, with about 180,000 encounters for the month, up from 23,237 in May 2020.

Community Policy
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
135K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Symone Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Vp#Homeland Security#The White House#Guatemalan#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's and Harris's policies are crippling America

It was said of Winston Churchill in the interregnum between the two world wars, “His judgment is bad, but his instincts are good. He seems to know what is important.” In this way, former President Donald Trump is similar. Churchill intuitively understood that the storm that would become World War...
POTUSWashington Times

Kamala Harris steers America wrong on immigration

Getting there can be challenging, especially when anywhere is less dreadful than “there.” Fear of what she would find made Vice President Kamala Harris three months late for an official visit to the southern U.S. border. When she finally agreed to go, aversion to rolling up her sleeves sent her to the wrong place. All told, she is on course for a wayward solution to the nation’s immigration crisis.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden suggests Maxine Waters should run for senate

President Biden on Wednesday seemed to publicly urge Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to run for senate-- a gesture that seemed to even surprise the congresswoman. Biden was at a bill signing and was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill.; and Waters. A video from the event showed Biden turn to Garcia and then to Waters. He shook their hand.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Nina Turner has best fundraising day of campaign after Hillary Clinton endorses opponent

Ohio congressional Democratic candidate Nina Turner had her best fundraising day in the 12 hours that followed Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of her challenger. Turner, who started as a "Ready for Hillary" signee before changing her support for Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential candidacy, had a “six-figure fundraising haul” from the time Clinton endorsed Shontel Brown, on Wednesday at 12:01 p.m., to midnight.