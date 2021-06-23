Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota man arrested for role in storming of the capitol

By Brody Wooddell
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz7O4_0adIY84H00

Officials say a Sarasota man pleaded guilty to charges from the January 6 storming of the capitol.

Alleged Oath Keeper member Graydon Young pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 23 to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction for his participation in the Capitol riot with other members of the militia group.

According to D.C. district judge Amit Mehta, Young struck a deal with the government to testify in the conspiracy case against 15 fellow members of the Oath Keepers before a grand jury. He is also cooperating with the police investigation.

Young is the second alleged member of the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to charges stemming from the Capitol riot. However, he's the first defendant from the 16-member conspiracy case brought by prosecutors alleging coordination by members of the Oath Keepers leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Judge Mehta told Young he faces 63-78 months in prison but that doesn't include any potential reductions he could get following his cooperation with investigators.

Young is on release from jail until his sentencing.

Community Policy
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Conspiracy#The Militia Group#Police#Riot#The Oath Keepers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
ABC Action News WFTS

Fort Myers roofer denied new trial, asks for leniency

Southwest Florida roofing business owner Casey Crowther has asked a judge for leniency ahead of sentencing for a fraud conviction, according to court documents. Crowther was found guilty in March on four counts including bank fraud , making false statements to financial institutions, and illegal monetary transactions. His requests for an acquittal and a new trial, filed last week, were denied by a Lee County judge.
Venice, FLPosted by
CNN

39-year-old man bitten by alligator in Venice pond

VENICE, Fla. — A man was taken to a local hospital after he was bitten by an alligator Sunday morning. Officials said around 10:50 a.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a 39-year-old man bitten by an alligator. Officials said the man was bitten...