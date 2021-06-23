Cancel
New Albany City Council Vacancy To Be Filled July 6

By John Boyle
WFPL
WFPL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNZcK_0adIY7BY00 A fresh face will join the New Albany City Council in two weeks.

Floyd County Democrats will vote to fill a vacant council seat on July 6. The new member will finish Pat McLaughlin’s term, which ends in 2023. McLaughlin died earlier this month.

Democratic Party chairman Adam Dickey said some community members have already shown interest in the position, including those close to McLaughlin.

“I think there is some interest with some of the family members,” Dickey said. “Obviously, that will carry, I think, a lot of weight with not only the precinct committee persons, but also with other individuals who may be interested in serving. ”

All applicants must file a declaration of candidacy form with Dickey. Information about filling the vacancy can be found at www.floyddems.org or by calling 812-786-5895. The deadline is July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

“I think it’s important that individuals reach out if they are interested,” Dickey said. “Obviously, we will help guide them through the process. We look forward to seeing the council position filled by a new individual this first meeting in July. ”

McLaughlin was in his fourth term as a council member. He served as president for five years of his tenure. Five precinct representatives from his district — which includes the Charlestown Road and Grant Line Road corridors — will choose his replacement.

The caucus will be held at the Democratic Headquarters on Bank Street 6:30 p.m. July 6.

