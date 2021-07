Behind some outstanding hitting of their own, the Baltimore Orioles dwarfed MLB’s top offense, taking a series sweep on the road against the Houston Astros. Following last week’s three-game series at home when the Houston Astros outscored the Baltimore Orioles 26-3 en route to a series sweep, the Orioles took to Houston to play the back half of the season series between these two teams. And, while odds heavily favored the Astros winning the series, the Orioles came out this week looking for revenge, which is exactly what they got in Houston.