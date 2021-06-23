Black People Are Taking Over The Olympics In Every Category- Meet the Winners (WATCH)
As we all know, the Olympics is one of the worlds most prestigious sports competition, and this year, black people are dominating in all categories. Sha’Carri Richardson, the 21-year-old who’s signature mark is her crowd appeal, change of hair color every meet, and exceptionally long, beautiful nails; wins the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 10.86, qualifying for the Tokyo Games along with Javianne Oliver (10.99) and Teahna Daniels (11.03)rnbphilly.com