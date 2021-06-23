JSD #171 begins planning for 2021-2022
With less than a week to have passed since school let out for the summer, administrators and trustees of Joint School District 171 were focused on the year ahead. A work session prior to their regular meeting began at 5:30 in which the board asked administrators and various department heads to introduce their goals for the upcoming year. Considering the challenges this past year has wreaked on the district, educators were determined and driven to make this year the best yet.