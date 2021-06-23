Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Senate: No licenses for braiding hair

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voWD4_0adIXbQC00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a bill that would allow people to braid hair without a license.

The Black community has been pushing to deregulate braiding for years. According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure. Wisconsin doesn't require licenses for braiding hair, but the bill's main authors, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend braiders are getting mixed messages about whether they need them.

They also contend hair-braiding is an ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding. The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. The Assembly passed it in March. The bill goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Community Policy
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

995
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Latonya Johnson
Person
Shelia Stubbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#State Senate#Braid#Ap#The Institute For Justice#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Student applications increased 30% since 2019 at UW System Universities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- UW System Universities are reporting a 30-percent increase in the number of student applications they received compared to just two years ago. According to UW leaders, within their data they also discovered the number of first-generation student applications increased by 25-percent since 2019, and the number of minority applications rose over 20-percent in the same time frame.