Bloomington ISP Post seeking public’s assistance
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana State Police responded to an alleged reckless driving complaint this morning, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on I-69 in Monroe County. The original call claimed a black Dodge Charger and a black Acura passenger car were traveling south on I-69 around the 124-mile marker around 8:50 am and were driving recklessly in such a manner consistent with drag racing. Troopers immediately responded to the area but were unable to locate either vehicle.www.wbiw.com