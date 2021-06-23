Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Why You Need to Be Extra Careful Hiking Around Idaho Right Now

By Jess
Posted by 
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be prepared for hitting the open trails this summer. It's hiking season, folks! For many of us, summer mean less time indoors and more time outdoors. We're anxious to get outside and see the sights. And while there is nothing wrong with that, we need to be careful. Because it's...

1043wowcountry.com
Community Policy
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Weather#Heat Exhaustion#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho To Slaughter 90% Of The Wolf Population

The Instagram account for the Charity Organization Karmagawa who claims to have donated $6+ million to 65 charities so far and is determined to make this a better world for people/animals posted something pretty powerful. The reason I bring it up is because this post is all about Idaho and the wolf population in our state. Read the post below from their IG verified account:
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

We Bet You Can Guess Why There’s No 420 HWY Mile Marker Sign in Idaho

Sorry stoners. Although it would make for great memorabilia, there's no 420 HWY mile marker sign here in Idaho for you to steal; I've tired. LOL kidding. There aren't many highways longer than 400 miles in Idaho anyway. The only mile marker sign that was replaced by the Idaho Transportation Department was the one along U.S. Highway 95 with “MILE 419.9," just south of Coeur d’Alene back in 2015.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Wildfires and Smokey Skies, Here They Come

Last year the entire west coast was on fire. Well it seemed that way anyway. Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho all had devastating burns last year. With Hundreds losing their homes and even some lives being lost. Well if you haven't noticed we are in quite the heatwave along with the rest of the west and that is not going to help at all as fire season is getting fully underway. There are already fires burning in California that are expecting to bring smoke to right over to us in Idaho in the coming days and weeks.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

3 Idaho Summer Weekend Getaways

Do you remember the last time you had a three day weekend and you basically wasted it? Sure you stayed home and relaxed but by the time Saturday evening came around you were kicking yourself because you missed out on an opportunity to explore our amazing state. If you're all about nature and getting out and enjoying the beauty that the Idaho Wilderness has to offer you should never miss another opportunity. The good news is that the 4th of July and Labor day weekends are coming up and you can still plan ahead. These are my next three Idaho weekend getaways as seen in the Mandagies maybe you should make them yours as well.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Humble Beginning was Based on a Lie

Idaho is the 43rd state to join on July 3rd, 1890. It sounds like it could be a Native American name like some of our neighboring states but no, Idaho is a made up word. It was created by George M. Willing, a mining lobbyist, who insisted that it WAS a Native American Shoshone expression the means “gem of the mountains” named for the area around Pikes Peak.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Your Beat The Heat Quick Guide!

To quote the late Glenn Frey, "the heat is on" in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, and the Pacific Northwest. Central District Health recently issued a public health advisory for this week and possibly into the future due to the extreme heat. We've shared with you some tips on how to...
Meridian, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Through The Eyes Of A Kid: This Is The Best Part Of Wahooz

I "wahoo," you "wahoo," we all "wahoo" for Wahooz! Oh, ya know, just ripping off the slogan from those ice cream ads in the early 90's. What a time to be alive! But back to the point. We all go crazy for Wahooz because it's a family fun center with tons to do for, you guessed it, the whole family. As such, my husband and I took our boys to experience all Wahooz has to offer.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Feed 10 People For Under $60 This 4th Of July!

Head over to Albertson's, WinCo or Fred Meyers with $60 and get ready to put smiles on the faces of 10 people... Patriotism on a budget this 4th!. Entrees, sides, drinks and even treats... All handled for about $6/per person. Now, this may vary a bit depending on which Treasure Valley grocer you tend to shop with, but you should be able to feed everyone for about $6 per person. Here's how it'll work out for you. The American Farm Bureau Federation did the math for us and figured out how much it will cost on average, to serve ten people their favorite bbq items and this is what they came up with:
AnimalsPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Beware Of The Bears At Lucky Peak

This past week a bear and her three cubs decided that they needed some fun in the sun at a beach in Lake Tahoe California. The human beachgoers were shocked and didn't quite know what to do. The amount of social media that was associated with this bold bear beach outing was insane and it went viral.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

The Treasure Valley’s Biggest Traffic Violation

The word needs to be spread far and wide that if we all did THIS correctly, Treasure Valley commuters would live happily ever after. Universally, there seems to be a lack of either knowledge or care for this very important road rule but I've been around a bit and though the Treasure Valley is wonderful, as the area grows, this rule has become the most violated of all. I hate to say it, but the Boise metro area isn't the quaint little stop it used to be. As time goes on, our community is becoming more and more of a metropolis and while the traffic isn't as bad as L.A., New York, D.C., or Chicago, it has certainly become more and more congested as time goes on. So I think it's time we did a review of the passing lane on the freeway.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Stay Safe In This Heat At One Of Boise’s Cooling Shelters

Truthfully I’m obsessed with the heat. The fact that it will be 100+ degrees for the next week or so is giving me life. But I’m also very aware that I wouldn’t love it so much if I didn’t have a way to easily escape the heat. I also grew up in Las Vegas, so temps hitting 110 and beyond were the norm for most of my summers. Again, I had a very active air conditioner keeping me cool whenever I'd run back inside from the sun blasting. But not everyone has that luxury and the City of Boise has put out a list of cooling shelters for anyone to utilize during these wild summer days.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Best Rated Hot Dog is in Boise

When I think of the 4th of July I think of celebrating America with fireworks, watermelon and hot dogs. After all there are few things more patriotic than a really good hot dog. Yelp will lead you to a few great spots to get hot dogs in the valley. The...
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

These Idahoans Celebrate Getting Older By Living Young & Jumping Out of Planes

A Korean War veteran from Utah recently checked an item off of his bucket list after jumping from a plane hundreds of feet in the air on his 90th birthday. What a stud, right?. Fox 13 of Salt Lake City shared the Purple Heart recipient, Joseph Dale Jaramillo's skydiving experience and reported him giving a thumbs-up as he landed and shouting with a smile, "I want to do it all over again!"
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Did You Know This ‘Dick’ Was From Idaho?

Idaho has bred some pretty talented folks who have gone on to be successful in entertainment. Aaron Paul is perhaps recently the most notable when it comes to film and television. Shout out to his terribly sweet mother I have the pleasure of working alongside. Breaking Bad is one the single best shows in television history and has arguably the best series finale of all time. Boise Boys are also doing the dang thing with their home improvement shows. But if you go further back in time you'll find Idaho was churning out top tier talent way back when.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Patriotic Pups Looking For A Furrever Home!

Just in time for 4th of July, these patriotic pups from the Idaho humane society wanted to strut their stuff in a very American photo shoot to grab your attention. If I didn't have a whole litter of pups already at home and I wasn't a renter, I'd probably head down to the Idaho Humane Society and adopt one of these wonderful four legged friends. It's funny, my mom told me the other day that she loves her dog but after he goes, she's not sure if she wants another puppy because of all the things that come with puppies; potty training, chewing, etc. I said never overlook the idea of adopting a dog that isn't quite a puppy anymore, or even an older dog. They have so much love to give and can be the greatest gift. It's true that getting a dog in some ways is signing up for heartbreak, but the love exchanged is so worth it because the time you spend with a dog can never be taken away.
AnimalsPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Is The Worst State For Teen Drivers

As a teen do you remember how you couldn't wait to get your drivers license? I remember the day that I became eligible to get my drivers permit I was first in line at the DMV. A license represented independence, freedom and the opportunity to go places with my friends sans my parents. I also remember all the mistakes I made as a young inexperienced driver, looking back at it... it's pretty scary that at age 16 It was legal for me to drive a 3000 pound weapon. Why do I call it a 3000 pound weapon? Have you been downtown on a Saturday night? The kids and frankly some of the adults cruising are hardly cruising... it's more like racing from one red light to another. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about cruising downtown but sometimes I wonder if 16 or 17 year olds should be driving in Idaho. I say this because Idaho has been determined to be one of the worst states for teen drivers. How bad? Idaho is rated 49 out of 50. Should the new drivers license minimum age be 18?