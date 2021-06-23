Cancel
Tustin, CA

Operation Warm Wishes Presents: July 4th Ultimate Food Drive!

By TyRon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperation Warm Wishes Presents: July 4th Ultimate Food Drive!. Join us on July 4th and help us fill a U-Haul Truck with canned goods and non-perishable food items to help feed those in need. Just stop by the Albertsons Parking lot in the city of Tustin on the 4th of July and drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items. An ultimate celebration for the whole family and community. We start collecting and filling the truck at 6:00 AM on July 4th! For more information, please call (714) 363-6621.

