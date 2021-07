When 15-year-old swimmer Katie Grimes solidified her place at the Tokyo Games by placing second in the 800-meter freestyle final at the United States Olympic trials on June 19, she was speechless. She finished behind two-time (now three-time) Olympian Katie Ledecky, securing her ticket alongside an athlete she looks up to. "It's been a long time. I know I'm just 15, but it's a lot of work," Grimes said on NBC after her race. According to SwimSwam, Grimes's performance of 8:20.36 landed her third all-time in USA Swimming's 15-16 age group for the women's 800-meter freestyle.