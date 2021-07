In 2020, Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics was welcomed with open arms into the Converse Hoops family. She’s the first ever WNBA athlete to sign with the sportswear brand that’s based in Boston, and now she’s looking to further expand upon her product lineage with a floral rendition of the Run Star Hike. This lifestyle makeup reveal has arrived hot off the heels of her All Star BB Evo “Petal To the Metal” PE which hit the market earlier in June 2021.