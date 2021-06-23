Hawks continue to attract big bets at sportsbooks
Big bets on the Atlanta Hawks started showing up in May, when they were still 100-1 long shots, and have continued during their playoff run. The Hawks, who were 8-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, attracted a flurry of large wagers that were placed at long odds in May in multiple states. On May 4, a bettor in Colorado placed two $20,000 bets on the Hawks with DraftKings, one at 100-1 to win the NBA title and another at 40-1 to win the Eastern Conference. The bets would pay a net $2 million and $800,000, respectively. As of Wednesday morning, the bettor had not attempted to hedge the bets with DraftKings, according to company sportsbook director Johnny Avello.www.espn.com