U.S. Olympic Trials: Michael Andrew Unloads Fastest Time in World in 200 IM Semifinals; Lochte Qualifies Sixth. Days after booking his first Olympics ticket in the men’s 100 breaststroke, Michael Andrew threw down a massive performance of 1:55.26 in the semifinals in the men’s 200 individual medley. Andrew went out under world-record pace, and after taking advantage of a 32.21 breaststroke leg, he was more than 1.2 seconds under the pace after 150 meters. He faded badly on the last 50 and almost 2.5 seconds compared to the pace, but Andrew still put up a mark that moved him to fifth-fastest all-time in the event, behind only Ryan Lochte, Michael Phelps, Kosuke Hagino and Laszlo Cseh.