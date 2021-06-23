Clip resurfaces of Kobe discussing Simmons’ need for jump shot

Ben Simmons will likely be shopped and the Cavs should not be buying. The Cavs have so many issues and a maze-like interior to try and find the way through. They need to evaluate their talent, decide who’s going to be worth the money, and decide who’s not, and then go and build a team worth watching. One of those paths the Cavaliers could take is making a massive trade. Now, a lot of names have been thrown out there, from Zach Lavine to C.J. McCollum and Ben Simmons. Some make sense to go after, others don’t.