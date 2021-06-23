Cancel
cnvrg.io Named "Best Machine Learning Company" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that cnvrg.io, the leading operating system for machine learning, has been selected as winner of the “Best Machine Learning Company” award in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted in recognition of its commitment to actualize the AI-driven enterprise.

