Daughter of BernNadette Stanis Who Played Thelma on 'Good Times' Looks Just like Her Mom in Pic
BernNadette Stanis' daughter Brittany Rose Fontana is her mom's look-alike in a new photo as she poses solo while reminiscing on the good things in life. Brittany Rose Fontana, daughter of "Good Times" star BernNadette Stanis, inherited the good traits from her mom. In a new photo shared to her Instagram stories, the youngster could easily pass for her mom's double due to their unmistakable resemblance.news.amomama.com