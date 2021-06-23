Daily Swim Coach Workout #468

U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) is allowing adults to try at least one free workout with a participating club this July as part of its Try Masters Swimming campaign. More than 200 clubs and workout groups across the country are taking part in this initiative as interest in the sport of swimming increases because of the U.S. Olympic Team swimming trials in June and the Tokyo Olympics in July. Their participation will help Masters programs rebuild and grow, and provide adults an opportunity to experience swimming’s life-changing health benefits.