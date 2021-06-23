Australian twins construct world's smallest mobile nightclub
(UPI) A pair of Australian twins who missed visiting nightclubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic set a Guinness World Record by constructing the world's smallest mobile nightclub. Harry Labrakis, an electronic music DJ who records his own material under the name Harry Nathan, and twin brother Evangelos "Boonie" Labrakis repurposed a corrugated metal garden shed into a miniature nightclub they dubbed the Doof Shed after a popular slang term for a dance party.www.arcamax.com