Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Australian twins construct world's smallest mobile nightclub

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

(UPI) A pair of Australian twins who missed visiting nightclubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic set a Guinness World Record by constructing the world's smallest mobile nightclub. Harry Labrakis, an electronic music DJ who records his own material under the name Harry Nathan, and twin brother Evangelos "Boonie" Labrakis repurposed a corrugated metal garden shed into a miniature nightclub they dubbed the Doof Shed after a popular slang term for a dance party.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclubs#Dj#Mobile#Dance Parties#Australian#Pioneer Dj#Guinness World Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Australia
Related
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

See the World's Smallest Scanning Electron Microscope in Action

You may not be familiar with scanning electron microscopes (often abbreviated as SEM), but you will be after reading this: It's a type of electron microscope that scans the surface of a sample with a focused beam of electrons to create images of the material. The electrons in the beam interact with atoms in the sample, resulting in a variety of signals that contain information about the sample's surface topography and composition.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Scientists create the smallest and best acoustic amplifier in the world

Scientists from Sandia National Laboratories have built what they called the world’s smallest and best acoustic amplifier. Interestingly, the team leveraged a concept that was virtually abandoned five decades ago. The paper the researchers published about their breakthrough shows the device is more than ten times more effective than earlier versions of the design.
Wildlifecheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The World’s Smallest Bird Species?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a bee hummingbird. The image actually shows a miniature figurine of a robin. The bee hummingbird, also known as the zunzuncito, is a bird species native to Cuba, according to a “BirdNote” audio story transcript on the National Audubon Society website. Guinness World Records has called the bee hummingbird the smallest bird on Earth.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

Looking for Love in the World’s Smallest Pond

I often heard the phrase “there are plenty of fish in the sea” after a rejection or the end of a relationship, but as a young queer woman living in a small town in Canada, I did not have an endless sea to explore. Rather, my search for love continued in the world’s smallest pond.
Texas StateKAKE TV

After Texas rains, invasive worm appears. Do NOT cut them in half

(YAHOO/KAKE) - An invasive species of worm has been found in Texas after recent rainfalls forced them out of their underground homes, but nobody is jumping for joy. The worms can be nearly a foot long, and just as creepy as you might imagine. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Queen has a chuckle as she watches entrants at horse show

The Queen was all smiles as she joined equestrian fans for another day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show – and gave a chuckle as she watched the ponies on show. The event is a firm favourite in the royal calendar and is a private occasion for the Queen, who dresses informally and mingles with the other visitors.
Animalscowgirlmagazine.com

Riding Horses Around The World

Are you dreaming about your next vacation? Get ready to jet set and explore the world on horseback. From the tropics to grasslands, there are so many unique places to ride horses. Your bucket list is about to get a whole lot more full and interesting. You’ll want to add these destinations to it.
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy