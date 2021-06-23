Cancel
Jackson, MI

Consumers Energy plans to complete coal phaseout by 2025

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
Consumers Energy says it plans to stop burning coal to generate electricity by 2025.

The utility based in Jackson, Michigan, made the announcement Wednesday as it released a long-term plan for producing energy in a more environmentally friendly way.

The plan calls for ending use of coal 15 years earlier than previously scheduled.

Coal-fired plants near Holland and Bay City would be shut down.

The utility would step up its use of natural gas and generate more solar power.

The plan needs approval of the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Consumers Energy serves homes and businesses across the state's Lower Peninsula.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Related