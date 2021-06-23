Cancel
Slideshow: Boys basketball

By Jonathan Villagomez
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qizJN_0adIVBb000 Photos from two of the boys basketball games played June 22, the first day of the Oregon 5A-6A Basketball Finale event

Here are photographs by Jonathan Villagomez from two of the boys basketball games played on Tuesday, June 22, the first day of the three-day culminating tournament for high school basketball teams in 2021. The tournament, divided into four boys and four girls brackets of eight teams, continues Wednesday and Thursday.

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

