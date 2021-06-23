Cancel
Disney's Tower of Terror Movie Is Happening with Scarlett Johansson

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another Disney attraction is getting the cinematic treatment. A Tower of Terror movie is happening and, what's more, Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers, Lost in Translation) is set to star in and produce a new adaptation of the popular theme park attraction. This instantly puts the project into A-list territory and could help get it moving behind the scenes at the studio, as it has been in development for several years now. But Johansson's star power may be the shot in the arm it needed.

