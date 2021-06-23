Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Candyman Trailer #2 Puts a Fresh Spin on the Iconic Urban Legend

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has been released for Nia DaCosta's Candyman ahead of its release in theaters this summer. Co-written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld, the new movie serves as a continuation of the Candyman series by bringing back Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams to reprise their roles. It's one of the most anticipated releases for horror fans, and you can check out the new official trailer below.

movieweb.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Vanessa Estelle Williams
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabrini Green#Hbo#Juneteenth#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Jaws Of Death! Trailer & Poster For Killer Shark Thriller GREAT WHITE

Movies In Focus loves a good killer shark film (see Steven Spielberg’s Jaws and Renny Harlin’s Deep Blue Sea) and that means I’m pretty excited about director Martin Wilson’s Great White. The film looks silly as hell – but also like it could be ridiculously good fun. They’ve got me hooked with this new trailer!
MoviesPaste Magazine

Big Little Lies Twins Will Star with Naomi Watts in American Remake of Austrian Horror Film Goodnight Mommy

Austrian psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy from 2014 is a masterpiece of suspense and poisoned family relationships, and it lands in a prominent place on our list of the 100 best horror movies of all time for a reason. It’s not necessarily a film that needed an American remake—the original is absolutely fantastic, and you should watch it—but when has that ever stopped an enterprising filmmaker ready to capitalize on a foreign film in the U.S.? And so, there is definitely a Goodnight Mommy remake on the way, and now we know who will play the central role of young twin brothers.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s "Candyman" Will Make You Want To Keep Your Lights On

Director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele's sequel to the 1992 film Candyman has been anticipated ever since DaCosta dropped a haunting bite-sized teasers on social media, almost over a year ago-- one without any of the film's actual characters, too. The anticipated film tells the tale of a young man who uncovers the roots of the original dark legend of Candyman, after having recently moved into a condo in the Cabrini-Green Chicago neighborhood.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Candyman Trailer Will Give You A Good Scare

Based on everything we’d seen of it, the Candyman reboot was all set to do big numbers at the box office last year, with the pic finding itself as one of 2020’s most anticipated horror efforts. Not much has changed in that regard, except for the fact that it was pushed back thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and will now be with us on August 27th.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...
Movies1428elm.com

Say his name: Candyman delivers terrifying frights in new trailer

You’d think knowing that saying an evil spirit’s name multiple times in a mirror would dissuade people from doing it but based on the new Candyman trailer, that couldn’t be further from the truth. No one can stop saying his name. Did none of these people learn anything from years of being tormented by Bloody Mary at sleepovers that go terribly wrong?
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

CANDYMAN: Message from Nia DaCosta and a Peek Behind the Scenes

Candyman was my most anticipated film of 2020; and circumstances becoming what they did, is now my most anticipated film of 2021. Updating/reinventing the 1990s horror classic seemed entirely possible given the combined talents of director/co-writer Nia DaCosta, producer Jordan Peele, and a stellar cast. With we've been given a little more detail about the plot:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Candyman Is Gearing Up For Theaters With First Full Trailer In Over A Year, And I'm Still So In

Moviegoers have been looking forward to catching up with the most anticipated releases of 2021, several of which just so happen to be delayed from original 2020 release dates. Co-writer/director Nia DaCosta’s spiritual sequel to the original Candyman is one of those movies that had a lot of buzz surrounding it, only to go over a year without a major trailer dropping. All that has recently changed, and judging by the latest look at the haunting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is about to endure, I’m still so in for this movie.
MoviesTVOvermind

New Trailer for the Candyman Reboot is a Must See

It can be said that Candyman is remaining within the realm of known history at this point since from the trailer it would appear that the timeline isn’t going back as far as the original movie and its sequel did, meaning it won’t go back so far in history that the disconnect can be felt. Instead, things will be kept as close to current as possible, and the story is going back to Cabrini Green, which has been gentrified to such a degree that it’s no longer recognizable as the original tenement buildings in the first movie. But the feeling of dread is still there when the legend of Candyman is told by an old-time resident who’s played by Colman Domingo of Fear The Walking Dead. The story differs this time as it involves a man that handed out candy to the neighborhood kids but was falsely accused of hiding razor blades in the candies and beaten nearly to death before being slain by the police. The hook hand is still there, the bees are still there, and the terror is definitely still there.
Moviescriticalhit.net

A new Candyman trailer has hooked us again

Next week will be exactly one year since we last got a trailer for Candyman. Produced and co-written by horror powerhouse filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), directed by rapidly rising star Nia DaCosta (The Marvels), and starring Hollywood hot properties Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, The Marvels), the upcoming revival/reboot of the classic horror franchise was touted as one of the hottest releases of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed all of Universal Pictures plans, and hype kind of died down. But now we’re just shy of two months away from a new release date and the studio has subsequently released a new trailer that has… *COUGH*… hooked us once again!
MoviesFirst Showing

New 2021 Trailer for 'Candyman' Horror with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

"Candyman ain't a 'he'. Candyman's the whole damn hive." Universal has unveiled a 2021 official trailer for the horror reboot Candyman, described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic horror film starring Tony Todd. The first official trailer launched last year, and the movie was supposed to be out in theaters last year, but has finally been reset to open this August later in 2021. Producer Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling likely told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris (from If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, and Vanessa Williams, along with an appearance by the original Tony Todd. DaCosta explained in a video about the delay: "I started working on the film winter of 2019, I mean so much changed in that time… we had the really amazing show of political and cultural and emotional force." But now she wants everyone to watch it together. "Horror's just better in a room full of people who are also freaking out." It really looks like one of the best horror movies of the year.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Candyman teaser shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Todd breathe new life into a haunting urban legend in latest look at horror movie

Universal Pictures and Black horror maven Jordan Peele continued to terrify audiences with a second trailer for Candyman on June 23, ahead of its August 27 release. The bone chilling movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Todd who tell the story of a Chicago based urban legend about a hook-armed killer who gave children candy with razor blades in them.
MoviesMovieWeb

House Monster Trailer Traps a Young Actress in Self-Quarantine with a Creature from Hell

With the world slowly coming out of lockdown, House Monster is the latest horror thriller to draw inspiration from the real-world events of the ongoing pandemic. Writer/director David Axe takes the ongoing isolation and fear that many people have felt over the past year and throws in a sinister twist. Today, we have the first trailer for House Monster along with a poster that warns, "It's alive inside."
MoviesSFGate

'Candyman' Trailer: Horror Reboot Tackles Police Brutality and Haunting Scares

Universal and MGM released a terrifying new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s supernatural slasher film, hitting theaters on Aug. 27, 2021. Teyonah Parris Talks 'WandaVision' and Exploring Monica Rambeau in 'The Marvels'. Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn Team for Action Movie 'Emergency Contact'. The trailer gives a backstory...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Never-Before-Seen Footage Debuts in Trailer for Tarantino’s New Book

Harper Perennial has debuted an official trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming novelization of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and it’s jam-packed with never-before-scene footage from the director’s ninth feature film. “Hollywood” was a critical and commercial hit when it opened theatrically in July 2019 following a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film grossed $374 million worldwide and picked up 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Brad Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
MoviesIGN

Candyman - Official Trailer

Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. Candyman releases in theaters on August 27, 2021.