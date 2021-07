Sports journalist Jemele Hill continues to make power moves behind the scenes and just announced that she’s launching her own podcast network exclusively with Spotify called The Unbothered Network. The network borrows its name from Hill’s successful podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” which has also been renewed for a third season. The Unbothered Network will release original content exclusively on Spotify that will focus on elevating the voices and stories of Black women. Spotify, Hill and her production company Lodge Freeway Media will identify and develop series for the new podcast network as well.