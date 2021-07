Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. We don't need to tell you, but there's a lot on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Thousands of products are discounted to prices we rarely see, which is exactly why so many shoppers wait for this two-day extravaganza to snatch up big-ticket items (looking at you, vacuums). Prime Day is also the perfect time to replenish your wardrobe and vanity, and with hundreds of deals across both categories, there's plenty to go around.