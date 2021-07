Getting bird photographs you’ll want to frame or share requires dedication, patience — and it doesn’t hurt to have a top-notch camera. Camera gear expenses can add up fast. Anyone looking to get into bird photography will notice that top-of-the-line camera bodies and lenses easily climb into the thousands of dollars. If you’re new to bird photography, or photography in general, instead of breaking the bank on the best equipment, it’s better to go for the cheaper gear and learn how to use it before upgrading to the most expensive gear.