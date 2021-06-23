Former North Callaway teacher charged in child pornography case

DAVENPORT, Iowa, (KMIZ)

A North Callaway School District teacher and coach was arrested on June 16 for allegedly producing child porn and sextortion of an Iowa minor.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Chad Craghead allegedly posed as a teen online and obtained nude images of a 16-year-old victim from Muscatine. After obtaining those images, Craghead allegedly created a second fake identity and extorted more nude images from the victim by threatening to publish the nude images he already had to her friends and family if she didn't do what he wanted over several months.

According to court documents, Craghead allegedly also extorted the victim's 16-year-old cousin by threatening to publish the original victim's nude images if the second victim did not comply with his demands for nude images and videos. The second victim ended up sending Craghead sexually explicit videos of herself.

The FBI, with the Muscatine Police Department, located several other victims across the country, some as young as 13 years old, who either sent him nude images or from whom Craghead extorted or attempted to extort nude images.

Craghead is charged with two counts of Production of Child Pornography, two counts of Interstate Communications with Intent to Extort, and one count of Cyberstalking.

If found guilty, Craghead faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Craghead was employed from August 2013 until November 2020 at North Callaway school district.

