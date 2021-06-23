Retired NASA Astronaut shares experiences on ISS

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In case you've ever wondered: No, you can't do laundry in space. For most of us, that's something we'll never have to worry about. Not the case for former NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham. “It would have been wonderful to put my clothes in a little Tide and make ’em smell good,” she says with a laugh. “When I went to space in 2006 [on the STS-116 Discovery with a seven-member crew to continue construction of the ISS outpost], we were there for 12 days and given three pairs of pants, which you wear over and over. I would have loved to wash those clothes.”