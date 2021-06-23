Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Retired NASA Astronaut shares experiences on ISS

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From rocket scientist to NASA astronaut, Joan Higginbotham has had a career with NASA since 1987. She joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss how more sustainable solutions in space can lead to practical, impactful solutions here at home.

www.wsaz.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Industry
Huntington, WV
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Joan Higginbotham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Iss#Rocket#Wsaz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Space Weather Focused ELaNa CubeSat Deploys from Cygnus Spacecraft

The sole CubeSat of the 33rd Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) mission was deployed into space at 6:50 p.m. EDT June 29 from Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft hours following its departure from the International Space Station. The CubeSat, Ionosphere-Thermosphere Scanning Photometer for Ion-Neutral Studies (IT-SPINS), was stowed within the Nanoracks...
Aerospace & Defensepasadenanow.com

NASA Extends JPL’s Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope Mission for 2 Years

Officials at NASA marked Asteroid Day Wednesday with the announcement that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory-managed asteroid- and comet-seeking space telescope known as NEOWISE has been approved for a two-year mission extension. “This mission extension means NASA’s prolific near-Earth object (NEO) hunting space telescope will continue operations until June 2023,” JPL...
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

 NASA Katherine Johnson Supply Ship Departs ISS

A unmanned NASA resupply ship, docked at the International Space Station (ISS) since February, departed Tuesday on one last mission to deploy satellites before burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. The Cygnus supply ship, built by the Northrop Grumman aerospace company, is named the S.S. Katherine Johnson, after the African...
Aerospace & Defensewfxb.com

Tide Partners With NASA to Figure Out How Astronauts Can do Laundry in Space

Not even astronauts can get out of doing their chores now…Normally after an astronaut has worn a garment, they throw them out. Not only is it wasteful, but it takes up a lot of space on the rocket ships. But Tide wants to bring an end to all that by partnering up with NASA! They are currently testing several new ways in which astronauts can keep their clothes clean. This includes using special antimicrobial clothes to prolong wear, detergent custom-made for space and a potential washer-dryer combo that could operate on the moon or even Mars.
NASAPosted by
Glamour

Joan Higginbotham, Former NASA Astronaut, Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In case you've ever wondered: No, you can't do laundry in space. For most of us, that's something we'll never have to worry about. Not the case for former NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham. “It would have been wonderful to put my clothes in a little Tide and make ’em smell good,” she says with a laugh. “When I went to space in 2006 [on the STS-116 Discovery with a seven-member crew to continue construction of the ISS outpost], we were there for 12 days and given three pairs of pants, which you wear over and over. I would have loved to wash those clothes.”
Aerospace & DefenseScience Now

New NASA radiation standards for astronauts seen as leveling field for women

A blue-ribbon panel has endorsed NASA’s plans to revise its standard for exposing astronauts to radiation in a way that would allow women to spend more time in space. A report by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released on 24 June encourages NASA to proceed with its plans to adopt a new standard that limits all astronauts to 600 millisieverts of radiation over their career. The current limit is the amount of radiation that correlates with a 3% increase in the risk of dying from a cancer caused by radiation exposure—a standard that favored men and older astronauts whose cancer risk from radiation was lower. The proposed standard would limit all astronauts to the allowable dosage for a 35-year-old woman.
aerotechnews.com

NASA launches student experiments to space on suborbital rocket

Forty university student experiments were successfully launched June 25 aboard a NASA suborbital sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The launch, conducted at 8:32 a.m., EDT, is part of the RockOn! and RockSat-C programs designed for students to learn and apply skills in building experiments for suborbital space flight.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA shares stunning view of ISS crossing in front of the sun

NASA photographer Joel Kowsky captured a magical few moments on Friday, preserving a glorious view of the International Space Station with the sun as a bright orange backdrop. The ISS appears as a small shape with solar arrays visible on either side. "This composite image made from seven frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of seven on board, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly 5 miles per second," NASA said in a statement on Monday.
Aerospace & Defensetechacute.com

NASA Shares Results of Producing Oxygen on Mars with MOXIE

Last February, NASA launched its six-wheeled rover called Perseverance to Mars to explore the planet. On its 60th sol or Martian day of the mission, it conducted its first test to convert the carbon dioxide on Mars into oxygen. NASA’s Associate Administrator of Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), Jim Reuter, shared that the test is “a critical first step at converting carbon dioxide to oxygen on Mars.”
Industryq13fox.com

Tide develops 1st detergent for astronauts in space, NASA

TORONTO - Tide is making one giant leap for space — developing a laundry detergent solution for NASA astronauts onboard the International Space Station. Under a Space Act Agreement between NASA and Tide’s parent company Proctor & Gamble, the space agency will test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space.
NFLSmithonian

NASA Just Put Doing the Laundry on Astronauts’ Chore List

NASA is teaming up with the company that makes Tide laundry detergent to tackle a mundane problem in an extraordinary place: dirty clothes in space. What astronauts do when their clothes get stinky might not be the kind of quandary that keeps Americans up at night, but right now those dirty duds are summarily blasted into space as trash destined to burn up as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere, reports Marcia Dunn for the Associated Press (AP). What’s more, clothes get gross pretty quickly in space because of the two-hour daily exercise regimen that space going humans must complete to stave off the bone and muscle loss caused by micro-gravity.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA TV is Live Now as Astronauts Ready for Spacewalk

NASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet is now underway and is also available on the NASA app and the agency’s website. The crew members of Expedition 65 are preparing to go outside the International Space Station for...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

NASA should change astronaut radiation limits, report says

NASA should update its radiation limits for all astronauts as it considers sending people on long-duration missions to destinations like Mars, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences. Why it matters: Radiation exposure is a major risk for astronauts, who, when exposed especially to high-energy galactic...
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

NASA Advised To Rethink Astronaut Radiation Exposure Limits

"The report recommends that NASA proceed with its proposed single standard dose limit for all astronauts, which is based on "risk of exposure-induced death" (REID) calculations for a 35-year-old female (who is considered most susceptible to radiation-induced cancer risk). Currently, men and women astronauts have different allowable doses of radiation, based on their reported relative susceptibilities to different radiation-induced cancers. This means that women astronauts currently cannot fly as many days in space because they would reach the radiation limit sooner. Applying the same dose limits to all astronauts would create equality of opportunity, but the agency should also consider the trade-offs. A single standard for men and women would mean some astronauts, primarily women, would be subject to greater risk by the time they reach the exposure limit."