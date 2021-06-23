‘Shadow and Bone’: Behind All That Era-Skewing, Embroidery-Centric Attire

In the period fantasy world of Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone,” adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling book series, the country of Ravka is riven by a massive storm called the Fold, a blackened no man’s land populated by violent creatures called volcra. In the series premiere, two lowly members of the First Army — devoted friends Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) — venture inside the Fold on a skiff crewed by a team of Grisha, members of the Second Army who sport colorful tunics called keftas and possess supernatural powers (including shooting fire or controlling wind). While inside the otherworldly domain, the skiff is violently attacked by volcra, and just when all seems lost, Alina’s body radiates powerful light, revealing her to be the Sun Summoner — the Grisha who could finally bring an end to the Fold forever.